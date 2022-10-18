Nanny Claims Jason Sudeikis Threw Himself Under Olivia Wilde’s Car To Prevent Her From Leaving

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s former nanny spoke to The Daily Mail recently, revealing some surprising details about the former couple’s split. In one of the stories the nanny told, Sudeikis was so upset about Wilde leaving to meet Harry Styles one day, he threw himself under the back of her car.

Sudeikis was allegedly especially distraught over Wilde preparing a salad with her “special dressing” for Styles. “The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'” the nanny said.

She continued, “So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.” The nanny added, “Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'”

JASON SUDEIKIS AND OLIVIA WILDE DENY FORMER NANNY’S ACCUSATIONS

Following the release of the Daily Mail interview on Monday (October 17th), People reports that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde released a joint statement denying the nanny’s claims, calling them “false and scurrilous.”

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the statement said. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

The former couple added, “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”