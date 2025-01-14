Multiple Women Accuse ‘Sandman’ Author Neil Gaiman Of Sexual Assault

Multiple women have accused author Neil Gaiman (The Sandman, Good Omens, American Gods, Coraline) of sexual assault in a New York Magazine cover story, with eight alleged victims sharing their experiences on the record. The women detail their encounters with Gaiman in graphic detail, including one woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her during a babysitting job by coercing her into sexual acts without her consent, including incidents involving a claw-foot tub and butter as a lubricant. Gaiman’s representatives have defended the actions as consensual BDSM activities, but the accusers claim that consent and boundaries were not discussed beforehand. (Variety)