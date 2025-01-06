‘Mufasa’ Wins First Weekend of 2025, ‘Sonic’ Franchise Crosses $1 Billion

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King led the weekend box office with $23.8 million, bringing its global total to $476.4 million and ranking it as the 10th top-grossing title of 2024. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 followed in second place with $21.2 million for a total of $336.3 million worldwide, while Nosferatu placed third with $13.2 million in its second weekend. The film has been a surprising hit, enjoying one of the best showings ever for a horror movie released at Christmas. Disney’s Moana 2 earned $12.4 million in its sixth weekend, poised to join the billion-dollar box office club. Wicked rounded out the top five with $10.2 million. (THR)