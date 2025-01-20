‘Mufasa’ Edges Out ‘One Of Them Days’ During Slow MLK Box Office

Mufasa: The Lion King maintained its box office winning streak with an estimated $15.5 million over one of the slowest MLK weekend in years. In second was One Of Them Days, the first female-led Black comedy since 2017’s Girls Trip, which earned a four-day debut of $14 million and very positive reviews for stars Keke Palmer and SZA. Wolf Man, starring Julia Garner and Christopher Abbot in the latest take on the werewolf genre, landed in third place with a disappointing $12 million debut. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 ($11 million) and Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera ($7.75 million) also stayed steady, finishing the weekend in fourth and fifth place respectively. (Variety)