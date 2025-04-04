MTV Video Music Awards To Air On CBS For The First Time In 2025

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to make history in 2024 by airing on CBS for the first time alongside a simulcast on MTV. Broadcasting live from the UBS Arena on September 7, the show will run from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT across time zones, with live streaming options on Paramount+. This move aligns with CBS’s recent trend of live broadcasts, like the previous year’s CMT Music Awards. MTV and CBS will exclusively air this year’s VMAs, unlike last year when the show aired across 13 Paramount networks, including Comedy Central, CMT, VH1, BET and Univision, among others. The 2023 VMAs drew 4.08 million viewers, up 8% from the previous year. (Source)