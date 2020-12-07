MTV Celebrates The Greatest Of All Time
MTV honored the greatest Movie and TV moments of the last 40 years in liu of their MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night (November 6th).
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the unique event. There were no nominees announced prior. All winners were announced during the socially distanced ceremony
Check out the Greatest Of All Time winners below:
GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon, Footloose
GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended
GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai
GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot
GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman