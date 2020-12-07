MTV Celebrates The Greatest Of All Time

MTV honored the greatest Movie and TV moments of the last 40 years in liu of their MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night (November 6th).

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the unique event. There were no nominees announced prior. All winners were announced during the socially distanced ceremony

Check out the Greatest Of All Time winners below:

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off

Kevin Bacon, Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant

Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro

Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages

Chadwick Boseman