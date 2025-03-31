MrBeast & James Patterson To Co-Write Battle Royale-Style Thriller Novel

YouTube sensation MrBeast and renowned author James Patterson have joined forces as co-authors for a new thriller novel. Tentatively titled The Most Dangerous Game, it reportedly has a battle royale-esque storyline in which characters face perilous challenges in global locations in an effort to emerge as the ultimate victor known as ‘The One.’ Plans also include a companion nonfiction book, and a bidding war is already underway for film and TV adaptations as well. Patterson has engaged in many unusual partnerships in recent years with other high-profile figures like Bill Clinton, Guns N’ Roses, and Dolly Parton. (COS)