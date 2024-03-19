Mr. Beast Reality Show Will Have Biggest Prize In TV History

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has inked a deal with Prime Video for his new reality-competition show called Beast Games. The show will feature 1,000 contestants battling it out for a chance to win a staggering $5 million, making it the largest cash prize in TV history.

Specific challenges of the show have yet to be revealed, but it promises a fast-paced and high-production format. The premiere date for Beast Games is yet to be announced, but it will be exclusively available on Prime Video globally.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” MrBeast said in a statement. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”