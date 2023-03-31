Moving To Las Vegas Gave Mark Wahlberg’s Kids A ‘Chance To Thrive’

Mark Wahlberg recently told Fox News Digital that moving from Hollywood to Las Vegas has given his kids “a chance to thrive.”

The actor, who moved his family to Nevada last fall, said Thursday (March 30th), “It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

He added that their new home provides plenty of opportunities for his daughter, who is an equestrian and his son, who is a golfer.

Wahlberg shares daughters Ella, 19, and Grace, 13, and sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 14, with his wife Rhea Durham, 44.