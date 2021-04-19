Mossimo Giannulli Completes Sentence

Mossimo Giannulli has finished his five-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal. He and wife Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty to shelling out $500K in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern California under false pretenses.

His final days were spent at home under house arrest. Giannulli, 57, was officially released Friday, a day ahead of his scheduled release. He was released from prison in California earler this month.