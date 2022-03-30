More Stars Comment On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

website maker

Jim Carrey had a lot to say about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on a CBS Mornings interview Tuesday (March 29th). The Dumb & Dumber actor said he was “sickened by the standing ovation” that Smith got following the incident.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” he added.

Carrey continued, “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [, that’s OK, but] you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday (March 28th), Ahmir “Questlove” Khalib Thompson commented on accepting the award for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) right after the incident occurred.

“Of course, that happened in the cyclone of a whole other situation with two very good friends of mine. I really wasn’t aware of that. It’s weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, ‘This is your category,’ so in that moment, you’re either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I’ve been meditating for the last two years,” Questlove said.

He continued, “So when I opened my eyes, I was like, ‘Why is everyone so quiet?’ I literally was not present for that whole entire moment. As I’m walking to the stage, I’m kind of putting two and two together, and I realize that that was a real moment maybe three seconds before I spoke words. But in my mind they’re just doing a sketch or whatever and I’m like, ‘OK, Ahmir, remember to thank your mom, dad,’ so I was not present at all.”

On Tuesday (March 29th), Zoe Kravitz posted a photo of herself in the beautiful pink Saint Laurent dress she wore at the Oscars. She captioned the photo with a pointed remark, “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Bright, told 6ABC Philadelphia that her son “is a very even people person and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off, the first time in his life … I’ve never seen him do that,” she said.

Richard Williams, who Smith plays in King Richard, spoke on the incident via his son, Chaviota LeSane. In an interview with NBC News, LeSane said, “We don’t know all the details of what happened … But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”