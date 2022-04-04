Morbius Tops The Weekend Box Office, Falls A Little Short Of Expectations

Jared Leto’s Morbius had a decent pandemic opening at $38 million, replacing The Lost City for the number one spot. Some projections showed the film bringing in $40-50 million over the weekend, so results were a little short. However, to Sony’s credit, they kept their expectations relatively low at $33 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, April 1st through Sunday, April 3rd:

1. Morbius, $38 million

2. The Lost City, $14.8 million

3. The Batman, $10.8 million

4. Uncharted, $3.6 million

5. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $1.97 million

6. RRR, $1.6 million

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $1.4 million

8. Dog, $1.31 million

9. X, $1.02 million

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $1.01 million