‘Moonlighting’ Creator Says Bruce Willis Is ‘Not Totally Verbal’

As Moonlighting hits streaming for the first time ever, the series creator, Glenn Gordon Caron, spoke with The New York Post about how Bruce Willis is doing following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis earlier this year.

“I have tried very hard to stay in his life,” Caron told the outlet, sharing that he tries to visit the Die Hard actor every month. The Medium series creator said it is as if Willis is “seeing life through a screen door.”

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” he added. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”