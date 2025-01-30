Monica Lewinsky To Launch First Podcast, About ‘Reclaiming’ What Has Been Lost

Monica Lewinsky will launch her debut podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, featuring in-depth conversations with guests about reclaiming what has been lost or taken from them. The show, part of the Wondery slate, will premiere on February 18th and will cover personal stories of redefining narratives, reclaiming ownership, finding freedom, and choosing peace. Initial guests includes Alan Cumming, Kara Swisher, Olivia Munn, Molly Ringwald, JoJo Levesque and Anne Lamott. Episodes will be available widely, and early for Wondery+ subscribers. “These are meaningful and surprising personal conversations through the prism of reclaiming,” Lewinsky said. (THR)