Model Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Pregnancy Milestone with Naked Selfies

Following the announcement of her pregnancy, Emily Ratajkowski (29) has taken to Instagram to share pics of her baby bump to her fans. In a series of posts, Ratajkowski poses nude while cradling her bump, sharing that she is 20 weeks into her pregnancy and writing that she’s “getting to know her new body”. The star also appears on the cover of Vogue, where she rocks a silky dress while holding her bump. She writes, “Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover."