‘Moana 2’ Scores Massive $221 Million Debut Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Moana 2 set a new Thanksgiving box office record with a $221 million five-day debut. That’s also the biggest five-day debut ever, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Wicked secured the No. 2 spot for the weekend, earning another $117.5 million. The film version of the Broadway musical has now earned $262.4 million in North America and $359.2 million globally. It’s the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history, ahead of 1978’s Grease ($188.62 million). Gladiator II also remained strong, coming in third with $44 million. Red One and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever rounded out the top five with $12.8 million and $3.2 million, respectively. (Variety)