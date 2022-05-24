Mission Impossible, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Chastain + More!

THE TRAILER FOR ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING’ HAS ARRIVED: Just days before Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters, Variety reports that the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One has been released. “Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over,” Henry Czerny says to Tom Cruise in the action-packed preview.

VANESSA HUDGENS TO HOST THE 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: According to Entertainment Tonight, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens will be hosting this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will be aired live from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on June 5th.

JESSICA CHASTAIN AND PETER SARSGAARD FINISH FILMING ‘MEMORY:’ Deadline reports that Michael Franco’s new film Memory, starring The Eyes Of Tammy Faye actress Jessica Chastain and Dopesick’s Peter Sarsgaard, just wrapped production. Details about the film have been kept under wraps, but it is rumored to center around a staycation in New York City.

‘FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE’ AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING ON MAY 30TH: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be available on HBO Max on May 30th. Warner Bros. announced the news on Monday (May 23rd).