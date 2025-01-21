‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Director Says Audience Member “Almost Had A Heart Attack” At Screening

Director Christopher McQuarrie is teasing the upcoming Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, hinting that the (seemingly) final installment of the franchise will be a thrilling experience for audiences. “We had a small screening, and someone said, ‘I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.’ And I thought, ‘I guess we did something right,” he told Empire. McQuarrie didn’t reveal which sequence it was, but the film’s recent trailer showed Tom Cruise’s character hanging from a biplane during an aerial battle, among many other jaw-dropping action scenes. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will his theaters May 23. (Deadline)