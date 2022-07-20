Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Deliberately Farted’ In Her Face

Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes is not a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the most recent episode of the I’ve Got News For You podcast, Margolyes said that the Terminator actor purposely farted in her face while they worked on End of Days together.

“[I] didn’t care for him; he’s a bit too full of himself,” she said, adding that Schwarzenegger “was actually quite rude” on the set of the 1999 horror film.

“He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” Margolyes said.

The Romeo + Juliet actress continued, “I was playing Satan’s sister, and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it,” she said.