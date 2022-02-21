Minka Kelly Opens Up About A Proposed Nude Scene On The Set Of Euphoria

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Minka Kelly revealed that she didn’t feel “comfortable” with a nude scene proposed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson during her first day on set.

The scene she referred to appears in the second episode of the second season of the show, when her character Samantha asks Maddie, played by Alexa Demie, to unzip her dress. Kelly said that, in an earlier version of the script, “[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground.”

“That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked,” she said.

Kelly then offered Levinson an alternative route. “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on,’ He was like, ‘Okay!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

These comments come after Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney told The Independent that she spoke up about unnecessary nude scenes in the show as well. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,'” Sweeney said.