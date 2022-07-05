‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Breaks Fourth Of July Weekend Box Office Record

Minions: The Rise of Gru crushed it at the domestic box office over the Fourth of July weekend. Bringing in $125 million, the Universal movie broke the record for the holiday weekend, beating out Transformers: Dark of the Moon with $115 million in 2011.

A trend featuring the hashtag #gentleminions showed teens arriving in droves to the movie wearing suits. BBC reports that some theaters in the UK banned the teens in suits from seeing the movie, citing rowdiness inside the theaters.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 1st) through Monday (July 4th):

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $125.1 million

2. Top Gun: Maverick, $33 million

3. Elvis, $23.5 million

4. Jurassic World: Dominion, $19.7 million

5. The Black Phone, $14.4 million

6. Lightyear, $7.86 million

7. Mr. Malcom’s List, $1 million

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $673,000

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $483,000

10. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, $391,000