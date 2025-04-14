‘Minecraft’ Scores $80 Million In Massive Second Weekend

In its second weekend, A Minecraft Movie again dominated the box office with $80 million, maintaining the top spot despite the release of five new films. After just 10 days, the movie has already grossed $550 million globally, making it the highest-earning film of the year. The faith-based animated film King of Kings secured second place with $19 million, while CIA thriller The Amateur, led by Rami Malek, took third with $15 million. Warfare debuted in fourth place with $8.3 million, and the horror film Drop rounded out the top five, opening with $7.7 million. Drop centers on a widowed mom, Violet, who receives eerie phone messages during a date at a restaurant. (Variety)