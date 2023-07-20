Mindy Kaling Says She Doesn’t Want To Talk About Her Body Anymore

Mindy Kaling is ready to move on from discussions about her body. In an interview with Allure published on Tuesday (July 18th), the Office actress dodged a question about those “feel like they’ve lost an ally” in the body positive community.

The interviewer recalled how Kaling has been “vocal about body acceptance over the years.” However, after losing a significant amount of weight recently, the Mindy Project star wrote on Instagram, “My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right?”

Kaling responded, “It’s not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analyzed. So I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally.”