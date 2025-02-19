Mindy Kaling Comedy ‘Not Suitable For Work’ Ordered To Series At Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series, Not Suitable For Work, has been greenlit by Hulu, set in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood and focusing on a group of five work-driven twenty-somethings. Kaling and co-creator Justin Noble have a successful history with Hulu, which aired its final three seasons of The Mindy Project. She also co-created the series adaptation of Four Weddings And A Funeral for the streamer in 2019. Kaling and Grandy have previously worked together throughout much of their careers on television, including The Office, The Mindy Project, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Champions, Velma, and The Sex Lives Of College Girls. (Variety)