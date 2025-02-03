Milo Ventimiglia, Jarah Mariano Welcome First Child After Losing House In L.A. Wildfires

Milo Ventimiglia and model Jarah Mariano welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia, shortly after losing their home in Los Angeles wildfires. “Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia. 1.23.25,” Mariano wrote on Instagram along with a rainbow emoji signifying a baby born after a previous pregnancy loss. “My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come,” she added. Ventimiglia and Mariano have been married since 2023. (UPI)