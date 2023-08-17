Millie Bobby Brown’s Team Censors What She Sees On Social Media

Millie Bobby Brown disclosed in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily that her team takes extra steps to “protect” her from the downsides of social media. The Stranger Things star said that while she mostly stays away from Instagram, her team “censors” her feed when she does use it.

Regarding the popular social media platform, Brown told the outlet, “I personally feel it wasn’t adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn’t have it on my phone. I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom.”

She added, “I just feel better for it. But that doesn’t mean that the good social media I don’t get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself.”

The Enola Holmes actress also shared that she is “drawing the curtains” when it comes to her wedding with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. “There are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she said.