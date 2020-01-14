Millie Bobby Brown Seems To Confirm Rumored Romance
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown appeared to confirm her rumored romance with Joseph Robinson, 17, the son of England World Cup rugby champ Jason Robinson. He shared a snap of them on his Snapchat.
In the shot, they embrace for a mirror selfie. He captioned it “Ly x” which means “love you” on the internetz. He also appeared to share a shot of them on his Instagram Stories. While they haven’t confirmed their romance publicly, they have been spotted out and about, and she joined him and his family for a vacation in the Maldives in November.
Plus, when Joseph signed his own first rugby contract in December, she commented on the post “yessss!” with a red heart emoji.