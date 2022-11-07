Millie Bobby Brown Details Her ‘Real Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a friendship with “healthy” boundaries. Brown spoke with Deadline recently about her “strict” relationship with The Witcher star, who she’s worked with on both Enola Holmes movies.

Comparing Cavill to her Stranger Things costars, Brown said, “It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions.”

She continued, “I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings.”

The Godzilla vs. Kong actress added, “But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”