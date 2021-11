NBC will ring in 2022 with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

The event, produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, promises to feature special guests and musical performances.

The special will air live on NBC from Miami, Florida on Friday, December 31st from 10:30pm-12:30amET, and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.