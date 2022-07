Keleigh Sperry was not a fan of husband Miles Teller’s Top Gun mustache.

The Top Gun: Maverick star told People in a recent interview, “My wife made me shave it immediately.”

Despite Sperry’s objection, the ‘stache has exploded on TikTok.

As far as Teller is concerned, “”[I’m a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. … But we’ll see, maybe it’ll be a good summer trend and then die out.”