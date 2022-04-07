Mickey Rourke Retires From Skateboarding After Injury

Mickey Rourke is retiring his skateboard.

The 69-year-old star of the Wrestler posted a selfie on Instagram Tuesday (April 5th) showing a bloody gash on his forehead. The actor wrote in the caption, “Looks like my skateboarding days are over.”

It is unclear if he was skateboarding for a film role or for fun at the time of his injury.

According to IMDB, he is cast in three films that are currently shooting: Jade, Replica and Murder at Hollow Creek.