Mickey Rourke Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ After More ‘Unacceptable Behavior’

Mickey Rourke will exit Celebrity Big Brother U.K. due to his ongoing inappropriate language and behavior. The actor’s exit stemmed from a disagreement with housemate Chris, where “threatening and aggressive” language was used. Rourke had received a warning earlier in the week for making homophobic comments towards JoJo Siwa. Despite issuing an apology, Rourke’s behavior ultimately got worse and eventually led to his exit. ITV emphasized that all Celebrity Big Brother housemates receive respect and inclusion training and extensive briefings on expected behavior. Producers insist that instances of inappropriate behavior are handled promptly. (Variety)