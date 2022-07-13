Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise ‘Irrelevant’

Mickey Rourke is not impressed in the slightest by Tom Cruise. On Piers Morgan Uncensored recently, the Sin City actor dragged Cruise’s acting career.

“The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years … I got no respect for that,” Rourke said.

Rourke went on to say that he isn’t fazed by Top Gun: Maverick’s success at the box office. “I don’t care about money and power,” he said. “I care about, when I watch Al Pacino work and [Christopher] Walken and [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’ work and Ray Winstone’s work, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. [Montgomery] Clift and [Marlon] Brando back in the day.”

The Immortals star added, “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”