Michelle Yeoh Was Told She ‘Should Retire’ Before Starring In ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Michelle Yeoh is getting real about aging as an actress in Hollywood.

“You know, as you get older, the roles get smaller,” she said on The Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast recently. “It seems like the numbers go up and these things go narrow and then you start getting relegated to the side more and more.”

She added, “You know, as you get older, people start saying, ‘Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should –’ No, guys. Do not tell me what to do. I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also commented on Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starting their own production companies. “Because they are not going to wait at the sidelines. Because they saw that coming as well,” she said. “You have to be smart about it. And if you don’t make it happen and you wait, then you could be waiting for a very long time.”