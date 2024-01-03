Michelle Yeoh, Jameela Jamil, Sophie Turner + More!

MICHELLE YEOH REVEALS THAT SHE’S A GRANDMOTHER: 2024 is the year Michelle Yeoh became a grandmother! The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2nd), showing her holding a newborn baby’s foot. “A little miracle on the first day of 2024,” she wrote in the caption. “We are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.” Yeoh later revealed that her husband Jean Todt’s son, Nicolas, had a baby. “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime,” she wrote.

JAMEELA JAMIL SLAMS DAVE CHAPPELLE’S ‘ANTI TRANS RHETORIC’ IN NEW NETFLIX SPECIAL: On Tuesday (January 2nd), Jameela Jamil shared a statement to Instagram denouncing Dave Chappelle’s ongoing anti-trans comments. Chapelle continued to make anti-trans remarks in his latest Netflix special, The Dreamer—and he’s facing backlash for making jokes about disabled people in the new special as well. “Another day, another comedy special going viral for anti trans rhetoric,” The Good Place actor wrote. “There are around 331 million people in the US. Trans people are reported to make up around 1.6 million. It’s under 1 percent. Correct me if these numbers are incorrect. Correct me if I’m wrong to be very confused as to how such a tiny part of our population are still taking up this much space in people’s minds?”

SOPHIE TURNER SAYS 2023 WAS ‘THE YEAR OF THE GIRLIES’ FOLLOWING DIVORCE FROM JOE JONAS: Sophie Turner celebrated the women in her life while looking back on 2023 in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (January 2nd). “2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent,” the Game of Thrones actor captioned a carousel of photos, including a never-before-seen photo of herself with Taylor Swift and other friends at the Chiefs-Jets game in October. Turner and her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, announced they were divorcing in 2023.

SOPHIA BUSH REFLECTS ON HOW 2023 ‘BROKE’ AND ‘BETRAYED’ HER: Sophia Bush shared a lengthy post to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2nd), commenting on her experience of 2023. Alongside a photo of herself looking out into a vast landscape, the One Tree Hill actor wrote, “This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive. No more playing small.” She added, “This year sent me inward. More than I’ve ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself.” Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after one year of marriage and began a relationship with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris in 2023.