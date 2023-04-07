Michelle Williams Says She Hasn’t Experienced Oscar Rivalries

Michelle Williams says that while it can seem like there are big Oscar rivalries, that’s not “what it feels like from the inside.”

The five-time Academy Award nominee told Yahoo! Entertainment, “It feels like being in a room full of people who share a common love, and that’s the energy that exists actor to actor. If it appears like a competition, that’s maybe what it looks like from the outside, but it isn’t what I experience with my peers. I experience a lot of warmth, friendly feelings and support for each other’s work.”

Williams is currently nominated as Best Actress for her role in The Fablemans.