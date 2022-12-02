Michelle Williams Explains Why She Always Takes Busy Phillips As Her Plus-One

Michelle Williams recently told Page Six that she always brings Busy Phillips as her plus-one to red carpet events because “It makes it fun.”

She told the outlet at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday (November 28th), “I don’t know if you ever really get used to being on a red carpet. It’s a little overwhelming, but then all of a sudden, I look over and see this gal, and I know whatever happens, we’re going to have a great time and laugh.”

The two have been friends since they met on the set of Dawson’s Creek in the late ’90s.