Michelle Obama Launches New Weekly Podcast With Her Brother

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, have announced the launch of a weekly podcast, IMO. The podcast will feature candid conversations between the siblings, along with famous friends and guest experts, addressing life’s everyday questions in a space that encourages honesty and thoughtful dialogue. The first two episodes will premiere on March 12th, with guests like Keke Palmer, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross and more scheduled for future episodes, along with a live recording at SXSW in Austin, Texas. The podcast will be accessible on various platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. (People)