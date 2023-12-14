Michael McDonald Memoir Written By Actor Paul Reiser Will Be Out In May

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Michael McDonald is set to release What a Fool Believes: A Memoir. It was written with actor, comedian and bestselling author, Paul Reiser.

It includes unforgettable tales from his storied career as a member of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan as well as his chart-topping solo artist.

The book follows him from a rising session musician and backing vocalist, to becoming a five-time Grammy Award winning rock star.

It will be available on May 21.