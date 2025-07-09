Michael Madsen’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Heart Failure

Michael Madsen’s cause of death has been determined as heart failure, with heart disease and alcoholism listed as contributing factors. Madsen, known for roles in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was found dead at his Malibu home last week at age 67. His cardiologist confirmed the cause of death, leading to the closure of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s investigation with no foul play suspected. Madsen’s managers and publicist paid tribute to the iconic actor, highlighting his recent work in independent films and an upcoming book release. Tributes also poured in from family and colleagues, with his sister Virginia Madsen remembering him as a “poet disguised as an outlaw.” (People)