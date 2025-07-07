Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill’ Actor, Dies At 67

Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has died at the age of 67. His reps confirmed that Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home on Thursday, with the cause appearing to be a cardiac arrest. Madsen’s breakthrough role came in 1992’s Reservoir Dogs as the memorable Mr. Blonde. He went on to collaborate with Tarantino on several other projects, including the Kill Bill films, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Madsen’s extensive filmography spanned over 300 titles, including Donnie Brasco, Thelma & Louise, and Sin City. Off-screen, Madsen was also a published poet, with several collections to his name. In 2024, he was arrested on charges of domestic battery after an altercation with his estranged wife, with whom he had a son who died by suicide in 2022. Madsen had five other children. (Variety)