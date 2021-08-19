Michael Keaton Has Never Seen A Comic Book Movie

Michael Keaton may be Batman, but that doesn’t mean he watches comic book movies.

Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter, “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire [comic book] movie. I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world.”

The Spiderman: Homecoming actor added, “When I went down to do the Marvel things in Atlanta … It’s an entire city dedicated to Marvel … They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”

Despite his lack of interest in watching superhero films, he’s set to reprise his role as Batman in the forthcoming 2022 DC release, The Flash.