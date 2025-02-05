Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Charged With Cocaine Possession, DUI, Resisting Arrest

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Orange County, Florida early Tuesday for cocaine possession, DUI, and resisting arrest. TMZ reports that he got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on train tracks after fleeing a deputy who was trying to pull him over for a traffic violation at 1:00AM. He failed sobriety tests and was combative. The reality star and former college basketball player, 34, was later released on bond. Known for his appearance on Traitors season 2 and his previous relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his dad’s ex-teammate Scottie Pippen, Marcus was recently seen with model Nicole Murphy (ex-wife of Eddie Murphy) in Miami. (TMZ)