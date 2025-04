Michael Jackson Biopic Likely Splitting Into Two Movies, Delaying Release Date

Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, may be divided into two movies, potentially leading to a delay of its current Oct. 3 release date. The project features an impressive ensemble cast, with Jaafar Jackson making his screen debut as Michael Jackson. Colman Domingo and Nia Long take on the roles of Joe and Katherine Jackson, while Miles Teller portrays Jackson’s attorney John Branca. Larenz Tate stars as Berry Gordy, and Laura Harrier embodies Suzanne de Passe, with Kat Graham appearing as Diana Ross. The movie also includes Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones. (Source)