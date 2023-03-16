Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Living With Parkinson’s Disease

While promoting his documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie at South by Southwest on Tuesday (March 14th), Michael J. Fox discussed how his Parkinson’s diagnosis has affected his life. “Parkinson’s sucks — but it’s a great life,” he said.

The Back to the Future actor received his diagnosis when he was just 29 years old in 1991. “I have no regrets,” Fox said. “You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill yourself. And that’s when I stopped.”

The Family Ties actor added, “Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that … There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on.”