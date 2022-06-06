Michael J. Fox, Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey + More!

MICHAEL J. FOX SAYS HE WON’T TAKE ROLES WITH A LOT OF DIALOGUE DUE TO PARKINSON’S: Entertainment Tonight reports that on a recent episode of the Working it Out podcast, Michael J. Fox shared how his battle with Parkinson’s has affected his acting career. Fox commented on Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood: “[DiCaprio] was doing a scene of [a] western show and he couldn’t remember his lines. He went back in the dressing room, he was screaming at himself, he was like tearing into himself in the mirror, and drinking. Just a mess. And I thought about that, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to feel that. Am I wrong to feel that? Am I right to feel that?'” Fox added, “But here’s what it tells me — I don’t take on something with a lot of lines because I can’t do it. And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it. It can’t be done. So I go to the beach.”

MICHAEL B. JORDAN AND LORI HARVEY REPORTEDLY SPLIT: People reports that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up after a year and a half together. A source close to the couple told the publication, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” The source added, “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON BUYS HIS MOM A NEW HOUSE: Jungle Cruise actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with a new house recently. On Saturday (June 4th), he posted a video showing her walking into the house to Instagram, writing, “Love you mom and surprise! When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

STONEY WESTMORELAND SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS IN PRISON FOR ENTICING A MINOR: According to TMZ, Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland was sentenced to two years in prison for trying to entice a minor into sex. The Andi Mack actor accepted a plea deal of two years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Westmoreland is also required to cooperate with DNA collection and register as a sex offender.