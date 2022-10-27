Michael J. Fox Is Happy Despite A Difficult Year

Michael J. Fox opens up about his difficult year for People’s “Kindness” issue.

The star told the outlet, “I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my right arm, then I broke my elbow. I’m 61 years old, and I’m feeling it a little bit more.”

Additionally, his mother Phyllis died in September at the age of 92.

Despite these hardships, the Family Ties alum said, “It’s been a struggle, but I’m happy. I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they’re going through.”