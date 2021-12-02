Michael J. Fox Doesn’t Think There Will Be A Cure For Parkinsons In His Lifetime

In a new profile with AARP Magazine, Michael J. Fox revealed that he is “happy” even though he doesn’t believe that Parkinsons will be cured within his lifetime.

He told the outlet that when people ask if he will be relieved of the disease that he was diagnosed with at the age of 29, he says, “I’m 60 years old, and science is hard. So, no.”

He added. “I am genuinely a happy guy. I don’t have a morbid thought in my head – I don’t fear death at all.”

The Back To The Future star says that “gratitude makes optimism sustainable,” an attitude that was influenced by his late father-law.

He said, “If you don’t think you have anything to be grateful for, keep looking. Because you don’t just receive optimism. You can’t wait for things to be great and then be grateful for that. You’ve got to behave in a way that promotes that.”