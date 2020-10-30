Michael Fishman finally opens up about son?s deadly drug overdose

For the first time, The Conners star Michael Fishman spoke out about the death of his adopted son, Larry, by an accidental drug overdose this June. In an appearance on Tamron Hall, Michael said that Larry had not been struggling with substance abuse issues for long. Rather, his fatal overdose was due to experimentation gone wrong. “He tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction,” Michael explained.

Michael adopted Larry and his older sister, Camille, when the two were aging out of the foster care system. In his remarks about Larry’s death, Michael laments that he came into Larry’s life too late to save him and wishes that they’d had more time together.

After several months of silence, Michael finally opened up about this story in hopes that it may help other families: “If one other person can relate, if it can help you talk to your kids in some way, if it opens up a dialogue where you just listen.”