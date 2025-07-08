Michael Douglas Stopped Acting So He Wouldn’t “Drop Dead On Set”

Michael Douglas confirmed his decision to step back from acting. During an appearance at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Douglas, 80, reflected on his extensive career, spanning nearly 60 years. He expressed his realization that he needed to take time off, stating, “I’d been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.” The two-time Academy Award winner, known for his roles in films like Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Ant-Man, has not worked since 2022’s TV series Franklin. While not officially retired, Douglas emphasized that he has “no real intentions” to return to acting, unless something “special” arises. The actor also opened up about his experience with stage four throat cancer in 2010, which he overcame without undergoing surgery that would have affected his ability to speak, a crucial aspect of his craft. (NME)